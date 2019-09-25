Someone completed a sub-four-minute speedrun in Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game released just a few days ago on Switch and PC, but it's already got its first speedrun record. Twitch streamer Seijouf is responsible for the feat, setting the record for fastest Untitled Goose Game playthrough at 3:46. The streamer employed some crafty exploits to get the job done, but it's no less astonishing to see the game run from beginning to end in less than four minutes.

If you haven't heard, Untitled Goose Game is a game where you play as a rather antagonistic feathered protagonist, wreaking havoc on a small town and terrorizing its residents. Sound strange? It is. Sound like a rollicking good time? It is also that. And like any self-respecting game about a goose on the loose, it involves the sort of complex puzzle-solving and stealthy action geese are known for. For that reason, it's best to equip yourself with a good walkthrough just in case you get stuck.

A normal playthrough should only take between one and four hours to complete, depending on how much of a completionist you are. Obviously, Seijouf's four-minute run wasn't their first goose rodeo, but let's remember the game's been out for less than a week, so they couldn't have possibly had long to practice. Now just imagine what kind of records we'll be setting in the coming months and years to come.