Someone carved Cloud's sword from Final Fantasy 7 out of pencil lead

We're all doing things in isolation we wouldn't have otherwise had time for, and Cloud Strife's Buster sword made out of pencil lead can probably be neatly slotted into that category.

In reality, Twitter user @shiroi003 (via Kotaku ) has made a habit out of regularly pumping out amazingly intricate designs made out of pencil lead. Here's the tiniest - yet somehow still meticulously detailed - Buster sword you'll probably ever see:

(Image credit: shiroi003 / Twitter)

And here's a PokeBall:

(Image credit: shiroi003 / Twitter)

And here's a snake:

(Image credit: shiroi003 / Twitter)

The attention to detail seen in these carvings is incredible, especially considering how small the lead portion of a pencil is. The little teeny-tiny bolts and carvings near the hilt of Cloud's Buster sword are particularly impressive.

The Final Fantasy 7 remake is finally out in the wild, and seeing mostly glowing praise. In GamesRadar's review , Heather said it "succeeds at hitting the difficult balance between staying faithful to the original story and introducing elements that make it feel so fresh and new," and "offers engaging experiences for longtime fans and newcomers alike."

If you're itching to jump back into Cloud's big ol' clunky boots but don't have a PS4, there's still quite a bit of hope for PC gamers. A recent trailer for Final Fantasy 7 remake seemed to tease a PC port , although without official word from Square Enix, the best we're left with is hopeful speculation.