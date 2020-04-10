Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC version may have been teased in latest trailer

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake may have confirmed that a PC version of the game is in the pipes.

The "Thank you for waiting" trailer released this week is narrated by producer Yoshinori Kitase. It's a heartfelt reflection on the history of the game, the development of the remake, and the anticipation of fans. It's a sweet little video, and its most important detail is easy to miss. Five seconds in, the message "Gameplay captured on PC" is flashed at the bottom of the screen for a few seconds.

Obviously, this suggests that a PC version of the game exists, but it's unclear what that PC version actually is. It may just be a development build that is running on a PC, as opposed to a playable build that will eventually be available to PC players. However, to my knowledge, this is the first time that footage of the remake has been shared with this qualifier. If it was just a development build, we likely would have seen footage marked as PC before, so that's something. And after the PC release of Final Fantasy 15, it's not such a far-fetched idea.

Of course, until Square Enix up and announces a PC version, this is all just optimistic speculation. And if a full-fat PC version is indeed on the way, it won't be released until April 2021 at the earliest due to the game's one-year timed PS4 exclusivity. Still, it would be nice to know what other platforms the remake is coming to. Hopefully, we get more than a three-second blurb soon.