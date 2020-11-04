Ron Howard says Solo 2 support "bodes well" for seeing those Star Wars characters again

Director Ron Howard has shared his thoughts regarding the chances of a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story. While the spin-off suffered some production difficulties and a lukewarm box office result, there’s been a positive fan campaign to #MakeSolo2Happen – and we’re sure those campaigners will be pleased with what Howard had to say about its chances.

Speaking to the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast, and reported by Star Wars News, Howard was clear that there are no current plans for a sequel or a Disney Plus project. However, the director also said: “I think there is interest in those characters. I think there’s interest in [the] gangster world… somewhere down the line.”

He added: “One great thing is that there’s been a lot of affection shown for Solo kind of in its afterlife, and so of course that keeps boding well for them to eventually turn it around.”

Screenwriter Jonathan Kasden has talked about the #MakeSolo2Happen campaign on Twitter before and hinted at a possible storyline for a sequel with a war between Darth Maul's Crimson Dawn, the Pykes, and the Hutts:

“Beyond grateful & galvanized by the #MakeSolo2Happen energy on Twitter today," he wrote back in 2019. "Means so much to everyone involved & ur enthusiasm makes it possible for us to keep advocating for it! 'Cause, the Maker knows, there's a WAR story set in a Galaxy Far Far Away that's yet to be told...”

Kasden again teased Solo 2 in 2020, though probably just as a joke: “Still feel a twinge of regret this didn't make the cut. Guess we'll just have to do it in Solo 2.”

In the interview, Howard went on to praise Lucasfilm’s “commitment to excellence”, referring to The Mandalorian especially – his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, has directed an episode of season 1 and season 2, though, as Howard Snr. complains, hasn’t revealed anything to him.

Howard Snr. also shared the original Han Solo's reaction to his movie. “Harrison Ford liked Solo very much and was very supportive when he saw it, and was so gracious and complimentary to Alden [Ehrenreich]," Howard said.

"He said some things publicly but privately it was really great to see Harrison like put his hand on Alden’s shoulder and say “great job kid” kind of thing… and Alden worked so hard… and it was a very high-risk sort of situation for him and he was a cool customer and really was a pleasure to work with, as was that entire cast.”

Fingers crossed we get to see Solo 2 soon. If Twitter could help get the Snyder Cut released, why not a sequel to the underseen spin-off?