Skyline trailer beams in

Skyline , the no-budget sci-flick from the guys behind (ahem) Aliens Vs. Predators: Requiem has unleashed its first trailer online.



No wait, come back! Colin and Greg Strause’s pop at the Alien franchise was a well-intentioned if badly-executed debut, and Skyline promises to be a more successful sophomore effort.



The proof’s in the tongue-in-cheek but grandiose trailer – a shorter version of the one that was unveiled last month at Comic-Con – which gives us a mere glimpse of stars Eric Balfour and Donald Faison, but plenty else besides.



Skyline ’s premise plays with the phrase ‘drawn like a moth to a flame’, with the ETs (55 foot alien robots not seen here) using a pretty blue light to entice humans into their trap.



Check out the trailer below…

Considering it was made in Greg Strause’s apartment on a budget normally reserved for Johnny Depp’s lunch, Skyline doesn’t look half bad.



The image of thousands of humans being swept up into a giant ship is certainly impressive. If anything, it’s a B-movie with big dreams. And there’s nothing wrong with that.



Skyline opens on 12 November.



Fancy another alien invasion flick? Drop a comment below…