Skull & Bones development is "going well" and it has a planned release window

The development of Skull & Bones is apparently "going well" and is on track to complete in the next fiscal year, according to Ubisoft’s CFO.

According to a post-earnings conference call following the company’s latest financial results (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz ), Ubisoft Chief Financial Officer Frédérick Duguet said that development "on games set for release in the next fiscal year was going well." This includes games like Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope and Skull & Bones according to the article.

Duguet also acknowledged the lengthy development time of Skull & Bones in the call and revealed that it was now "multiplayer-focused" before adding that the company is "very happy" with the artistic direction of the game and how much progress has been made on it so far.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Skull & Bones, here’s a rough timeline of Ubisoft’s pirate game. Just like fellow Ubisoft game Beyond Good & Evil 2, Skull & Bones has been in development for what seems like an excruciatingly long time. Initially announced back in 2017, we haven’t heard anything new about this game in a while now.

The last we heard, the co-director of Skull & Bones - Antoine Henry - had left the company after 15 years. Shortly before this, it was revealed that Skull & Bones is once again in "full swing with a new vision,” whether Henry’s exit was related to this is yet to be confirmed. There was also a leak of Skull & Bones back in September 2021 , which funny enough was the most we had seen of the game in months.