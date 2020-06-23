Skate 4 to focus on "user-generated content, exploration, and community", says EA

Electronic Arts has offered more information on what to expect from Skate 4, suggesting that the newly announced sequel will be centred around "user-generated content, exploration, and community."

Speaking in a investor call yesterday (via VGC), the publisher's CEO Andrew Wilson explained that "while skateboarding in and of itself has tremendous appeal to a huge, global audience, there’s also another secular trend that’s happening inside our industry around user-generated content, open-world, and interaction.”

“For many people, skateboarding isn’t just a sport: it unlocks their access to art, culture," continued Wilson. "If you follow a guy called Nyjah Huston on Instagram, who’s one of the world’s great skateboarders, you’ll discover that he’s a young guy who started out skateboarding, but now is a fashion and art icon who lives in a big house in Beverly Hills and drives around in a Rolls Royce.”

“So for many people, you think about skating as a starting point that has appeal, but you start to build in user-generated content, exploration, and community on top of that, and that expands the opportunity exponentially. So as we think about our future and we think about growth, a big part of it is choosing games that not only themselves have appeal, but can benefit from secular trends in our communities that we think will grow them even beyond our initial expectations.”

Rumours earlier this year have also suggested a Skate mobile game is in the works, which could act as the testbed for EA's plans to rebuild its action sports franchise with the emphasis on community and creativity. We'll let you know if and when that title is announced but, for now, let's continue to celebrate the fact that Skate is finally back in our lives.