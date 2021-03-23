The Sims 4 patch notes: Bunk beds, poster variants, and Trait improvements

The latest Sims 4 patch notes are here, and they're bringing with them one of the most highly anticipated additions to the game yet = bunk beds.

Yes, that's right, The Sims 4 got bunk beds in the latest update that went live today, March 23. There's a basic bunk bed style that matches with the existing Mod Pod bed from the base game, as well as a Metal Framed Bunk Bed for a more industrial look. There's also a new posture that will let your Sims hang out in bed and do stuff like watch TV, even from the top bunk! Bunk Beds have two ladders, but that's only because one will be removed depending on what side you place up against the wall.

There's an all-in-one bunk bed that you can easily drop into your build, but if you're looking for more customization, there's a "Top Bunk" in the bunk beds catalog that will let you change the color swatch of the top bunk or slot any existing single bed into the top bunk. The patch notes refer to this as "the first iteration" of bunk beds, so keep an eye out for new ways to use bunk beds in the future.

EA has also made updates and improvements to two Black hairstyles in Create a Sim: Puffball and Short Afro. The hairstyles are now universally available no matter what age your Sim is, whereas previously Puffball was only available for children, and Short Afro was only available for adults. This is following up on the Sims 4's long-awaited skin tone update , which also sought to fix hairstyles and offer more Black and POC hair options.

The latest Sims 4 patch notes also add a ton of variants to popular children's room posters, as well as adding same-sex, culturally diverse options in several portrait options. Console players may also notice better-looking skin tone textures, as well.

Perhaps the second biggest change in these latest patch notes relates to Traits, which EA wants to make more meaningful in gameplay. "The idea is to provide these Traits a noticeable improvement so that Simmers can identify the specific Traits with more obvious visual cues and apparent, unique behavior."

The traits that have improved can be found below:

Bookworm

Cheerful

Clumsy

Genius

Gloomy

Glutton

Good

Goofball

Hates children

Hot-headed

Jealous

Mean

Neat

Noncommittal

Perfectionist

Slob

Ambitious

But wait, there's even more - a whole host of bug fixes. Check them out below, or head to EA.com for the complete The Sims 4 patch notes .

Sims 4 base game

Toddlers will now eat the food your Sims have prepared for them

Your Sims will no longer create puddles when drinking water

Auto Solving for Hygiene should no longer queue a drink in the interaction queue

Elder, Adults, Young Adults, and Teen Sims can now Play Dolls With Toddlers

Two 21st Birthday Create a Sim assets are now properly displayed with the Special Birthday icon and tooltip

Adjustments to some of the text in-game across all packs and previous updates

Get to Work

Scientists Sims can now complete the Transform Some Grass task

Cats and Dogs

Kittens will now Age Up when given Age Up Treats

Pet Poop is now able to be used properly as a Fertilizer

Seasons

Sims will no longer mop puddles in a thunderstorm

Polar Bear Plunge Tradition will now be celebrated

Get Famous

Global Superstar Sims will no longer get the React with Disgust reaction from other Sims

Eco Lifestyle

Fixed an issue with Insect Farms that were displaying Ready to Collect when they actually were not

Fixed an issue in which Vertical Gardens didn’t Evolve when they were both in the Ready to Evolve and Ready to Harvest state

Community Voting Board reinstated in Build Mode

Eating/drinking Cereal, Milk, Juice, Yogurt, and Water will no longer require plumbing

You can now store Cricket Flour, Beetle Nuggets, Bombardier Beetle Nuggets, and Grub Meal in the fridge

Parenthood

Teens will no longer misbehave if you've grounded them via the phone

Journey to Batuu

Fixed the look of certain Batuu alien residents

Nifty Knitting

Sims can resume knitting after being interrupted while knitting

The Beginner’s Yarn Basket is now properly tagged under Skill-Building Objects in Sims’ inventories

Bust the Dust

Dust bunnies will not appear as often