The Sims 4 is getting two new 'Scenarios' challenges in next patch

The Sims 4 is getting a new gameplay mode in the form of challenge 'Scenarios.'

Announced via the latest Inside Maxis livestream , The Sims 4 base game will be getting goal-based stories in its next patch on November 2. As demonstrated in the livestream, players will soon be able to test their skills in a number of challenges or ‘Scenarios’ in exchange for a bonus payout or satisfaction points.

Upon launch, players will be able to try out two Scenarios, 'Making Money' and 'Finding Love After a Break-Up.' Not much was said about the latter Scenario but we did get to see Making Money in action. To complete this challenge, players need to somehow make one million Simoleons after starting with literally nothing in their bank account.

According to the livestream, players will have the choice to start a brand new save to play the Scenario in or to try it with an existing save. However, at launch players will only be able to play the two new Scenarios with a brand new save - this is apparently being amended though.

Some of the Scenarios - like Making Money - won’t have any requirements, however, some may need players to reach a certain criteria in order to participate in them. It was also revealed that some Scenarios will be available all the time, and others for only a limited time, with more being released post-launch. We also found out the names of a couple of future Scenarios: 'Too Many Toddlers' and 'Perfectly Well Rounded.'