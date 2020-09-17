Tatiana Maslany cast as She-Hulk in new Disney Plus series

The upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk has cast Tatiana Maslany in its lead role, according to Variety .

Maslany will play lawyer Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin who gets his Hulk powers by way of a blood transfusion from him. What a very kind donation from Banner. "Unlike Bruce, however, when she hulks out, Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control," writes Variety. How very womanly of her.

Considering Maslany has already played over a dozen clones in the BBC America series Orphan Black (for which she won an Emmy), it certainly seems like she'll be able to handle one She-Hulk. She's also recently been seen in HBO's Perry Mason. The upcoming Disney Plus series will reportedly be executive produced by Kat Coiro, who will also direct the pilot and other episodes. Rick and Morty's Jessica Gao will write the series and serve as co-executive producer and showrunner.

As a big Maslany fan, I'm excited to see what she does with the role, and can't wait to see how a woman hulks out on screen. I hulk out every time my partner doesn't put his shoes on the shoe rack, but I don't have gamma radiation coursing through my veins...

She-Hulk is just one of a Thanos-sized handful of Marvel series in production at Disney Plus. As we previously reported , WandaVision will debut sometime this year. It looks like Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be pushed to 2021, which is when the Loki series is set to debut, as well. There's also a Hawkeye series, a Ms. Marvel series, and Moon Knight live action show in the works, so expect a lot of Marvel in Disney's future.

