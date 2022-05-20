Marvel VFX artist claims She-Hulk was originally "bigger" before CGI feedback

The trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the upcoming MCU series starring Tatiana Maslany as the title character, has provoked some strong reactions about its CGI – and now a Marvel VFX artist has claimed that the character originally looked a little different.

"I was at a company that did VFX for this," VFX artist Sean Ruecroft, who previously worked on Moon Knight, tweeted . "Apparently she was bigger early on, but the notes kept saying to 'make her smaller.' We always roll our eyes (like we did on Sonic) but at the end of the day artists gotta follow orders."

The tweet refers to comments pointing out that She-Hulk is not as large as her male cousin, Bruce Banner (AKA the OG Hulk). According to IMDb, Ruecroft worked on visual effects for Moon Knight, and his other credits include Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War . GamesRadar+ has reached out to Disney for comment.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows lawyer Jennifer Walters, who starts turning into a powerful, green version of herself after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

The cast also includes MCU veterans Benedict Wong as Wong and Tim Roth as Abomination, along with Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The nine episodes will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, while Jessica Gao serves as showrunner.