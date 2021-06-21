Shazam 2 director reveals first official look at the new superhero suits

Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg has revealed the first official look at the Shazam family in costume.

The director posted the image to Twitter, captioned: "Don't know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here's a pic I took the other day"

June 21, 2021

The photo shows the superhero versions of the foster siblings: Freddy (Adam Brody), Darla (Meagan Good), Eugene (Ross Butler), Billy (Zachary Levi), Mary (Grace Fulton), and Pedro (D.J. Cotrona).

While superhero Mary was played by Michelle Borth in the original Shazam movie, the sequel will see both iterations of the character played by Fulton. Sandberg clarified in another Tweet: "Yes, Grace now plays both parts. But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she's super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman!"

Set photos showing Levi in costume recently hit the internet, and Sandberg posted a teaser video of Levi suited up to Twitter – though so dark it was basically impossible to make anything out.

The main differences between the original suits and the new costumes is that the new versions seem to be far more textured, with a different shaped lightning bolt on the chests, and longer capes.

While plot details for the sequel are being kept tightly under wraps, we do know that the villains of Shazam 2 will be Hespera, played by Helen Mirren, and Kalypso, portrayed by Lucy Liu. These characters don't seem to have a basis in DC Comics, but in Greek mythology are the daughters of the Titan Atlas – who is one of the figures Billy derives his powers from ("Shazam" is an acronym which spells out Solomon's wisdom, Hercules' strength, Atlas' stamina, Zeus' power, Achilles' courage, and Mercury's speed). The sequel is officially titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

We also know that the movie won't feature Black Adam, as the character is headlining his own movie in 2022 – with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the starring role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives June 2, 2023, while Black Adam arrives earlier on July 29, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.

