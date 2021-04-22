Shang-Chi discovers he has a mutant sister... and Wolverine has a problem with that

Shang-Chi has recently discovered he has several previously unknown step-siblings, but the latest will have even broader implications, as she's a mutant.

In July 28's Shang-Chi #3, readers will be introduced to an as-yet-unnamed sister. And not only is she a mutant, but Newsarama has confirmed she'll be a villain.

On the plus side, however, Wolverine will be appearing in this issue - though that might be bad news for Shang-Chi as well, from the sounds of it.

"SHANG-CHI VS WOLVERINE! Shang-Chi discovers yet another sibling he never knew he had! Even more surprising…she’s a mutant!" reads Marvel's description for Shang-Chi #3. "You know what that means…Shang-Chi won’t be the only one looking for her. Enter: Wolverine!"

(To confirm, that's Logan/Jamie Hewlett/Wolverine, not the more recent Laura Kinney/X-23/Wolverine who's co-starring in the new X-Men series.)

Excerpt from Wolverine: First Class #9 (Image credit: Francis Portela (Marvel Comics))

Wolverine and Shang-Chi actually have a long and complicated history together. In addition to teaming up on several occasions, Logan and Master of Kung Fu first met when the mutant came to him wanting to be his student.

In 2009's Wolverine: First Class #9, a flashback reveals that Wolverine first met Shang-Chi when he approached the kung-fu master to help him control his berserker rage in order to best his long-time foe Sabretooth. Shang-Chi teaches him a few things, and Wolverine wins his battle - and along the way we learn his favorite philosopher is Popeye. Don't believe us? Read it for yourself in the collected edition Wolverine: First Class - Wolverine-by-Night.

(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu (Marvel Comics))

This new Shang-Chi comic book series is being built up ahead of September 3's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film (whose first trailer was just released). In each issue of this ongoing comic book series, writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Dike Ruan are introducing a brand new villain and featuring a guest-star from Marvel's large pantheon of heroes such as Spider-Man, Captain America, and now Wolverine.

Shang-Chi #3 goes on sale July 28. Look for Marvel's full July 2021 schedule of releases(aka the solicits) at 10 am Eastern time.

Brush up on your knowledge of the Master of Kung Fu before his movie debut with our expansive Shang-Chi guide.