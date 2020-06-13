Shadow Man Remastered brings a 1999 cult classic back in 4K

Back in March, elder millennials got all excited when Shadow Man, originally released for PS1, N64, Dreamcast, and PC in 1999, was being remastered. Now, thanks to the PC Gaming Show, we can see it in action.
The update of the game will bring back hero Michael LeRoi, tasked with protecting the world of the living from the world of the dead as a Shadow Man, and using his dead bother's teddy bear to cross between the two.
The remaster will add:
- 4K widescreen display
- Dynamic shadow mapping
- Dynamic per-pixel lighting
- Antialiasing, and other post-process effects
- Higher density of particle effects
- Refined art, audio, and assets
- Refined gameplay experience
- Reintroduction of missing content cut from the original game
- Xbox, PS4, Controller Pro support
- HDR Rendering
Nightdive Studios is handling the remaster, and it has some experience. It's currently also working on Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition and created the recent Doom 64 port.
