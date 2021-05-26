Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 dev shows off new cloud-forming technology

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 demo footage has given us a look at the game's impressive cloud-forming technology.

Just below, you can see a tweet from the Ninja Theory Twitter account, developers of both Hellblade games. For the upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Ninja Theory is using "flow maps" to both make clouds form, and seamlessly dissolve naturally whenever required.

Bit cloudy isn't it? Here we're using flow maps to make clouds form and dissolve naturally in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II #WIP

It's a nice little look at some new technology that Ninja Theory is using as part of development for Hellblade 2. Recently, Senua actor Melina Juergens shared a behind-the-scenes video that depicted the actor learning how to use a sword for the upcoming sequel, revealing that combat is going to be a bigger focus for the sequel than it was with the 2017 original.

In all, we've seen relatively little of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 outside of these scant clips from the developer. First announced at The Game Awards back in December 2019, Hellblade 2 was actually the first game to be revealed as coming to Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console. Hellblade 2 was announced before the cheaper Xbox Series S had even been announced.

Right now, we know nothing about Hellblade 2 outside from the fact that Senua is returning, and it'll once again focus on mental health. The original game from Ninja Theory strived to depict mental illness with a degree of realism, consulting experts on psychosis, for example. From what we've seen of the sequel, it looks as though the dark undertones of Senua's original journey will be returning for Hellblade 2.

