Sea of Thieves just added a bunch more stuff to wear in its latest update

Sea of Thieves broadened its sartorial horizons in a new update, and you'll have to do a little bit of traveling if you want to pick up all the new looks. Update 1.06 is all about new customization options, whether you want to freshen up your pirate's wardrobe, give your ship a new look for striking fear into the hearts of distant sailors, or find yourself the cruelest-looking saber on the high seas.

The new clothes selections arrive in the form of several new sets: Executive Admiral, Grand Admiral, Rotten Bilge Rat, Castaway Bilge Rat, Corsair Sea Dog, Ruffian Sea Dog, and Imperial Sovereign. Despite the similar names, they're not all just palette swaps of one another - look at the difference between the Admiral Jacket on the left and the Grand Admiral Jacket on the right.

The new ship and gun cosmetic options encompass the Grand Admiral, Castaway Bilge Rat, Ruffian Sea Dog and Imperial Sovereign sets. They're quite a bit more palette swappy, as you can see by comparing the Admiral Figurehead on the left and the Grand Admiral Figurehead on the right...

...as well as the Admiral Pistol on the left and the Grand Admiral Pistol on the right.

As I mentioned earlier, choosy buccaneers must now visit multiple outposts to see the entire selection of goods in any category; update 1.06 added a new Regional Stock consideration, which could feel like a blessing if you're the type who enjoys going from shop to shop in search of just the right thing, or a curse if you're the type who just buys everything on Amazon. I could go either way.

However, I am unilaterally in favor of two of the other small tweaks arriving in update 1.06: first, making skeleton cannoneers less accurate at long distances (those jerks seriously had some GPS artillery shenanigans going on), and second, moving the bell to the other side of the sloop's ladder so you won't go ringing it all the time when you just want to climb up to the crow's nest. Last up for us is a nice little gesture for players who got in early, in the form of a unique weapon design.

It's called the Launch Crew Eye of Reach (yes, its scope is a chipped wine bottle) and you can pick it up for 1 gold from any weapon merchant. Make sure you grab one soon, because they'll be gone for good in a few weeks!