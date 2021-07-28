Schitt's Creek writers to re-team with Annie Murphy for new comedy movie

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy is re-teaming with the show's writers for a new comedy movie, Deadline reports.

The movie will follow a woman (Murphy) who's used to defining herself by her romantic relationships, but must rethink everything when she's put into the witness protection program. A journey of self-discovery follows – all while she tries to maintain her cover and keep criminals at bay. Schitt's Creek screenwriters Rupinder Gill and David West Read are writing and executive producing the movie.

Murphy won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Schitt's Creek last year – the show won nine awards in total at the 2020 ceremony, setting a new record for most Emmy wins by a comedy series in a single season (Amazon's The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel had previously held the record since 2018.

She played Alexis Rose, the daughter of Eugene Levy's former video store magnate Johnny and Catherine O'Hara's eccentric soap opera star Moira, and the brother of Dan Levy's David. The sitcom follows the wealthy Rose family as they lose everything and are forced to move into a motel in the small town of Schitt's Creek. Alexis is ditzy and shallow at the start of the show, but, like the rest of her family, her character becomes more likable as the series progresses and she struggles to find her place in life and work out what she wants.

Her most recent role was in the satirical sitcom Kevin Can F*** Himself, playing the titular Kevin's fed-up wife, Allison. She's also set to star in the second season of Netflix's Russian Doll alongside Natasha Lyonne, although details about her character remain under wraps.

As for Murphy's Schitt's Creek co-stars, O'Hara has a voice role in the upcoming animated movie Extinct alongside Adam DeVine, Rachel Bloom, and Zazie Beetz. Dan Levy, meanwhile, appeared in the Christmas movie Happiest Season with Kristen Stewart, Alison Brie, and Aubrey Plaza.