Save £58 on 1TB of fast storage with this Black Friday SSD deal

Solid State Drives are hot ticket items right now, so it's no surprise to see plenty of Black Friday SSD deals cropping up this year. While PC users will have been aware of them for a while, the inclusion of SSDs as the main storage in the new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles has brought the attention of a much wider audience to these drives, and with good reason too – not only are they more reliable than traditional HDDs as they don't have any moving parts, but they also provide a much faster data transfer rate too.

Save £58 on this Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD | £154 £95.99 at Amazon

The price of solid state drives is gradually starting to come down now, moving them from a luxury item to an essential addition to your set up, and that's why the Crucial X8 portable SSD caught our eye within the Black Friday deals. You don't often see a 1TB SSD clocking in at under £100, and this one in particular is aimed at console owners as well as those with PCs, so no matter what device you want to expand you can be confident of compatibility across the board.

SSDs are the future of storage thanks to their speed and reliability, with the Crucial X8 external solid state drive making it much more affordable too. It's rare to find a 1TB external SSD for under a hundred pounds, so this is definitely a deal to consider.

We should say, just to be clear, that although you can use the Crucial X8 portable SSD to add 1TB of fast storage to your PS5 or Xbox Series X, you'll only be able to use it to store your PS4 or Xbox One backwards compatible games at this point. There will be options in the future to add internal SSD storage to your next-gen consoles for the latest games, but external storage currently can't be used for that. Rest assured though, you'll still get quick transfers and access to your compatible titles, so an external SSD is still a valuable addition to your setup.

