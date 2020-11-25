Save $260 on Dell gaming laptops with these doorbuster deals

Black Friday gaming laptop deals continue to pop up, and Dell has some hefty $260 doorbusters available for a range of models.

The standouts here are the Dell G5 15 and Dell G7 17 gaming laptops, both of which are $260 off for limited-time doorbuster deals. Together, these two models offer mid-range and high-end entry points for portable gaming machines, and their shared discount is to die for.

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | 15.6-inch 1080p | Intel i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650Ti GPU | 256GB M.2 SSD | 8GB RAM | $909.99 $649.99 at Dell

This compact machine has everything you need to game on the go: a solid 1080p 120Hz screen, 8GB of RAM, and tried-and-true mid-range processors. For $650, this laptop is a steal.

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop | 17.3-inch 1080p | Intel i7-10750H | GTX 2060 GPU | 512GB M.2 SSD | 16GB RAM | $1,559.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Twice the price, twice the power. This model straight-up doubles the RAM and SSD space, significantly beefs up the CPU and GPU for greater performance, and pairs it with a slightly larger and 144Hz screen. The $260 discount is proportionally less impactful here, but it's still a big reduction that pushes this beast into the more accessible $1300 range.

If you're looking for a slightly cheaper high-end model that offers a little more customization, have a look at the new Dell G7 17 . Naturally, it's packing extremely comparable specs, with the main difference being that it has a GTX 1660Ti GPU under the hood.