Save big on Razer keyboards with these Amazon Prime Day deals

If you're after a new PC gaming peripheral today, then a cheap Razer keyboard is a great opportunity to do so on a pretty premium level - but without the premium price tag this time around. Razer's planks are some of the best gaming keyboards going and have proven themselves to be some of the best keyboards for working from home too this year, so it's good news that you can get one cheap in 2020's Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

Razer BlackWidow Elite: Save 58% at Amazon

The options are three-fold in these Amazon Prime Day deals, and you can check these bargains out in the selection below.

First up, the BlackWidow Elite keyboard which I use daily for work and play is on offer for an absolute bargain of £75.99. This is an amazing price for such a high-quality bit of kit offering all the features that a premium mechanical keyboard should: a USB passthrough, audio, and media controls to name but two of them.

Away from the regular-sized planks, the Hunstman Tournament Edition is down to £88.99 as well. This is a small keyboard that ditches the numpad, and is perfect for folks who neatly balance work and play space, or small setups at home, or those who like to take their kit with them.

If you are on a budget and want to dip your toe into the world of dedicated gaming keyboards and Razer gear, on the other hand, then the Razer Cynosa Lite membrane keyboard is the perfect place to start with its price at an impulse purchase-worthy £28.99.

Cheap Razer keyboard deals

Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard | £180 £75.99 at Amazon UK

This is one of the best gaming keyboard deals of the autumn right here. Amazing value with £104 off one of Razer's best planks. I use this every day and it's a blindingly good one. We cannot recommend this enough.View Deal

Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard | £45 £28.99 at Amazon UK

A terrific budget way into gaming keyboards, the Cynosa Lite is a quality membrane keyboard that has all the earmarks of Razer's skill - and of course the RGB goodness that we all know and love. A snip at less than 30 quid.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard | £150 £88.99 at Amazon UK

The Huntsman range is really up there with the BlackWidow as some of Razer's best gear. The Tournament Edition of this keyboard is a little version of the plank, ditching the numpad, but still offering super-quick Opto-Mechanical Keys and premium keys. Note this is a US layout.

View Deal

Want something to go with your fancy new keyboard? Be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming mouse (or the best wireless gaming mouse) for suggestions.

For more Razer gear and advice, check out our guides to Razer streaming and Razer laptops.