Save 16% on the latest HeroQuest and bask in nostalgia

The new and improved version of the dungeon-delving board game HeroQuest has fallen to what is very nearly its lowest price. Sitting pretty at $113.87 at Amazon instead of $135, this classic has only ever been a dollar or so less.

Because the price of HeroQuest 2021 has been fluctuating so much as part of this month's board game deals, it'd probably be wise to jump in sooner than later - we spotted it for $112.24 last week, and it's since bounced between that rate and $115. As such, it may not be a good idea to wait too long in case it goes back up to full price.

You'll find this board game sale outlined below. If it doesn't quite take your fancy, though, you can find more reductions further down the page.

HeroQuest | $134.99 $113.87 at Amazon

Save 16% - Those of us that grew up with HeroQuest won't want to miss this revived version of the game. Reworking it for the modern-day without altering its core mechanics, this version is crammed with nostalgia.



UK price: £99.99 £87.99 at Zatu Games



As an updated version of a classic (and one some would argue is amongst the best board games), such a significant discount is well worth taking note of. This 2021 rework of the original HeroQuest keeps its mechanics largely intact while updating the game's miniatures and terrain, giving players a more detailed experience that makes it even more atmospheric.

Much like the best tabletop RPGs or Dungeons and Dragons books, it also comes with what is essentially a Dungeon Master screen behind which one player controls the game's monsters and traps.

If the HeroQuest offer doesn't tempt you, you'll find plenty more board game deals below. We're rounding up all the lowest prices on some popular picks right here.

