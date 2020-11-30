Sara Pezzini returns as Witchblade in new series by Marguerite Bennett & Ariela Kristantina

The Image Comics/Top Cow series Witchblade will return in 2021, and the original wielder of the Witchblade, Sara Pezzini, will be returning to reclaim the mantle.

Writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Ariel Kristantina are relaunching the Top Cow franchise - and their debut will be in a special #½ issue available as a reward in the just-launched Witchblade Vol. 2 hardcover Kickstarter, and then after the campaign via a storefront partnership with the crowdfunding fulfillment company Crowd Ox.

(Image credit: Marc SIlvestri (Image Comics/Top Cow))

"Witchblade is iconic. I'm utterly delighted to be bringing Sara Pezzini back to her stalwart fans and honored to have the chance to introduce her to a new generation of readers," Bennett says in the announcement. "We're going through a world of cosmos and mythos, horror and sensuality, romance, and danger - and I couldn't be happier to be working with Ariela and Marc Silvestri on making this impossible dream a reality."

Bennett and Kristantina are working with colorist Bryan Valenza and letterer Troy Peteri on the new series.

"Easy to say that I'm more than thrilled to be part of Witchblade relaunch - and to be working with Marguerite and Marc as well," Kristantina adds. "Hopefully, the long time fans of Witchblade can enjoy Marguerite's fantastic writing and my visuals as well. I'm very looking forward to collaborating with Marc to bring this project to life."

The new volume of Witchblade will kick off a "new chapter" for Top Cow's flagship character - one that'll include a newly-redesigned Witchblade, as seen in the cover by Silvestri.

"After a five-year hiatus we are returning with an all-new series featuring Sara Pezzini as the Witchblade," Top Cow president Matt Hawkins says in the announcement. "This new creative team will start at the beginning and open a new chapter for Top Cow's most prominent character."

Witchblade #½ is scheduled to be available digital-first in February 2021.

