Sackboy: A Big Adventure developer job listing hints at next AAA project

Sackboy: A Big Adventure developer Sumo Digital is currently looking for people to work on its next AAA project.

A new job listing for an Associate Art Director at the company’s Sheffield studio hints at what the team is currently working on. According to the job listing, Sumo Digital is looking for somebody to "help develop and grow the universe of an existing AAA IP. "

There’s no official word on what the successful applicant will end up working on yet, however, from that line alone we’re leaning towards the possibility of some kind of sequel to either a Sumo Digital IP or perhaps working on an already established IP from another studio.

The job listing also states that the company is looking for someone to have "mastery in identifying existing visual styles and the ability to implement them," as well as "experience with developing games from existing IPs or franchises." Both of which again, points towards our theory about Sumo Digital working on some kind of follow-up game.

It’s only natural to expect that Sumo Digital Sheffield is working on a sequel to Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which launched alongside the PS5 - as well as on PS4 - at the end of last year. The studio previously also worked on LittleBigPlanet 3, Crackdown 3, Sonic Team Racing, and even co-developed Forza Horizon 4 for Steam. This means attempting to narrow down what the studio could be working on isn’t as simple as it seems.

The only thing we do know is that there is definitely something in the works. Not just from this job listing - plus many others on the developer’s website - but also from the fact that the studio’s website claims that: "there are even more fantastic projects in development that we can’t wait to tell you about in the future!"

Until any official announcements though, we’ll just have to stick with crossing our fingers for a Sackboy: A Big Adventure sequel.