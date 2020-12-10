Sacha Baron Cohen on playing Bond: "It’s time for the Jewish Bond"

Sacha Baron Cohen has had a phenomenal year. The actor, comedian, and activist appeared in two of 2020's best movies – the hard-hitting The Trial of the Chicago 7, and the funny but equally important Borat Subsequent MovieFilm – and, to top it all off, Total Film has crowned him our Man of the Year!

For the new issue of the magazine, Total Film caught up with Baron Cohen to talk about the fallout from Borat (including that infamous Rudy Giuliani moment) and to ask what's next. And while Baron Cohen remained coy about specifics, we brought up a piece published earlier this year positing that he should play the next James Bond.

"The Jewish Bond! It’s time for the Jewish Bond, yes," he jokes.

But would he take on the role if asked? "I’d never say no to [producers] the Broccolis," he responds. "But, I’m always reluctant to say yes to anything, because I get too involved in it. But obviously, it’s very flattering to be suggested by any magazine, let alone yours!"

Cohen could certainly do the raised eyebrow well. "I can do it with two eyebrows. Exactly! I’ve certainly got the hairy chest that Sean Connery had. Hairy and eyebrow-raising – I can do that. I can only do two at the same time... I mean, two eyebrows."

So, there you have it – Barbara Broccoli, you know what to do.

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm is available on Amazon Prime. For our full interview with Baron Cohen, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves real and digital this Friday, December 11. Check out the new covers of Total Film below: the one on the right is on its way to subscribers right now.

The new issue of Total Film magazine is out on Friday: in our 2020 Review of the Year we take a look back at the highs, lows and WTFs of the year in movies! The exclusive cover on the left is on its way to subscribers now... pic.twitter.com/8SOkig3fFCDecember 8, 2020

If you’re a fan of Total Film magazine, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect, and with our latest subscription offer, you’ll get two free Mandalorian Funko Pops with a year’s subscription! Plus, you’ll get exclusive subscriber-only covers like the Bond one that’s currently on its way to subscribers right now. (Ts & Cs apply, follow link for full details.)