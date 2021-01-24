Rumour has it there's a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game underway and it's "not with EA"

Another day, another Star Wars game rumour, only this one reports that a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game is in development by a studio outside of EA's assortment of first-party developers.

Bespin Bulletin of the B.O.B. The Podcast reports someone privy to the details reckons "we'll never guess" what studio is at the helm, and insisting that development is "not with EA".

It's something that until recently would've been met with considerable scepticism, but given the recent news that Ubisoft Massive is developing a new open-world Star Wars adventure – marking an end to EA's 10-year exclusivity period with LucasFilms – well, all bets are well and truly off now... particularly as Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has stoked speculation , too.

"Amongst my digging, I heard there is a Knights of the Old Republic project in development somewhere," Bespin Bulletin said (thanks, VGC ). "I talked to a couple of people, and I also found out that [Bloomberg reporter] Jason Schreier said that it's not with EA, and we'll 'never guess' who the studio is that's making this game."

"I don't know if the bounty hunter game is with them or if it's with Ubisoft," Bulletin added. "But yeah, EA is working on stuff and there's another unannounced [Star Wars] game at EA, which I have no idea what it is. I don't think it's Battlefront 3."

ICYMI, a major disturbance in the Force was felt recently. Disney announced the formation of LucasFilm Games , a new label designed to look after a new generation of Star Wars titles, including an open-world adventure from Ubisoft Massive – the studio behind The Division and The Division 2 .

There's no news on where or when in the gigantic Star Wars timeline this intriguing game will be set, so we thought we'd give the studio some helpful suggestions , based on Ubisoft's approach to open-world design and a few areas of the galaxy that have been under-explored.