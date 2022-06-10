Rumor: Hollow Knight Silksong is an Xbox Game Pass day-one release

Hollow Knight: Silksong is rumored to be an Xbox Game Pass day one release.

It's worth a special disclaimer right up front that this information comes from a brand new name in the leaker scene, albeit one with a strong track record so far. Twitter user insider_wtf previously leaked (opens in new tab) the entire list of reveals from last week's PlayStation State of Play, as well as the title and release date ahead of The Last of Us remake's reveal. For those reasons, it's worth flagging their latest rumor teasing Hollow Knight: Silksong as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. Though, this would be the first Xbox-related leak from the supposed insider.

The leaker took to Twitter on Friday afternoon and shared some art from Hollow Knight: Silksong with the caption, "Day One" next to a green circle, leaving very little ambiguity as to what the tweet's referring to.

🟢 Day One pic.twitter.com/oekM1TG3TZJune 10, 2022 See more

In case you aren't sure what all the fuss is about here, Hollow Knight: Silksong is a full-blown sequel to one of the best Metroidvanias ever made, so fans are understandably eager for updates. It's been an excruciating wait for an update, and a Twitter exchange had everybody's hopes up for a reveal at this week's Summer Game Fest, but alas, it was a no-show. With this latest rumor suggesting a reveal at one of the upcoming Xbox showcases, there's a fine line to tightrope between being hyped to hell and managing expectations responsibly.

For everything else happening during the season of games, check out our complete schedule to (not) E3 2022.