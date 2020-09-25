Romance, swinging, and MMORPGs in Image Comics' Swing Vol. 3 preview

Image Comics and Top Cow's romance comic Swing returns with a third volume that delves into the world of MMORPGs.

"Dan and Cathy's swinging adventures continue in this Sunstone spin-off as their relationship becomes strained, perhaps irreparably," reads the synopsis for this original graphic novel (OGN). "Love conquers all in this stylish slice-of-life take on an ethically non-monogamous couple."

Swing follows a married couple, Cathy Chang and Dan Lincoln, who begin experimenting with swinging in an attempt to spice up their relationship after over a decade together.

In this preview, Dan and Cathy are playing an unnamed MMORPG with their freinds Ally and Vlad. Check it out:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics/Top Cow Productions) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics/Top Cow Productions) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics/Top Cow Productions) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics/Top Cow Productions) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics/Top Cow Productions)

The series is an open-minded romance book delving into the logistics of a couple who are active swingers. The stigma about swinging comes from a lack of understanding by others, according to Hawkins.

"I find it fascinating. The shaming of consenting adults for behavior that's legal kind of makes me scratch my head," Hawkins told Newsarama when the first volume was released. "I've always wondered why people care about what other people do in the bedroom that doesn’t affect them in any way and doesn't hurt kids, animals, etc."

Original series artist Linda Sejic (co-creator of Sunstone) returns for this third volume, joining volume 2's Yishan Li. Writer Matt Hawkins wrote this one solo, after writing the first two with Jenni Cheung.

Swing Vol. 3 will also have previews of Sejic's upcoming Fine Print and Punderworld with her husband/collaborator Stjepan Sejic.

Swing Vol. 3 goes on sale on November 4.