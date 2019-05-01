Rocket League Rank Guide: How to rise up the ranks in competitive mode

If you’re a competitive player, you’re probably already familiar with the Rocket League tiered rank system. It doesn’t matter if you’re a ten-series diamond veteran or a rookie looking to hit bronze: if you play on a regular basis you’re always looking to hit that next rank so you can rub it in on the victory screen.

In this Rocket League rank guide, we’re going to explain how the ranking system works in Rocket League and show you how to progress through the tiers and hopefully help you on your way to grand champion.

How does the ranking system work in Rocket League?

Rocket League’s ranking system asks you to complete 10 placement matches before the game decides where you sit on the tier table. Make your way through them to receive a preliminary estimation of your ability. Even if it’s underwhelming, at least you’re on the table, and now you can start progressing through the tiers in ranked matches.

The current system looks like this:

Unranked

Bronze 1-3

Silver 1-3

Gold 1-3

Platinum 1-3

Diamond 1-3

Champion 1-3

Grand Champion

It’s a steep climb, especially when you approach the top of the table, but it’s certainly feasible to rank up quickly if you’re playing for a few nights a week consistently.

Tips for ranking up in Rocket League

Now you understand how the ranking system works, we thought it might be useful to share some tips on how to climb the table efficiently.

Play to your strengths

First off, you need to play to your strengths and fixate on a playlist that suits you. Some players work best in one-on-one solo matches, others as part of a team. Perhaps you’re best in a defensive position as part of a 3v3 lineup on Standard. Others may get on like a house on fire with a partner in Duos. Lone wolves who are good at both defence and offence might want to focus on Solo Duel or even Solo Standard if you’re prepared to be matched up with random players.

If you're in a team, work together

If you’re part of a team, communication is absolutely crucial. If you’re playing Solo Standard, make good use of the chat and emote function, and try not to be toxic and ruin the morale of the team when you’re losing. Never give up!

When working as a team, similarly keep the morale high and ensure that you’re all together in a voice chat on Discord or some other similar service, so you can make crucial calls and engineer rotations. Be the eyes and ears of your teammates on the pitch and you will no doubt get better.

Choose the maps you're good at

Pick your map preferences before each game by clicking on the ‘arenas’ tab in the competitive menu. This means the odds will be in your favour when you’re matchmaking, and you can play to your strengths.

Get to grips with Rocket League’s Aerial skills

Mechanically, Rocket League’s ‘Aerial’ skills are akin to Fortnite’s building mechanic. Sure, you can do well without them, but you’re probably not going to get better if you ignore it. It is scary getting used to aerial play in Rocket League, but if you want to get past Silver you’re going to have to employ these tactics.

Utilise Rocket League’s training suite to figure out how to manoeuvre yourself into aerial headers and strikes. Start small and build it up, and get to grips with how the car controls in mid-air. It’s not easy, but keep practising and you’ll get the hang of it. Finding confidence in your abilities is key to success in Rocket League. Don’t be scared to make that death-defying boost into the air, it could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Learn to wall ride and master ball control

(Image credit: Psyonix)

Above aerial mechanics, you should also train to ride the walls of the arena and bounce off to hit balls in the air when they come past. This is even more complex than aerial strikes but will yield great rewards if you figure it out. When you’re nearing the higher end of the table, you also need to figure out passing and dribbling with the ball, instead of letting gravity dictate where you go, you need to exert control over the pitch by drifting and tapping the ball around and over enemies and into the net. Follow these tips and you should be climbing the leaderboard in no time!