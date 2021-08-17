Rocket League gets Ratchet & Clank plus 120FPS support on PS5 this week

Rocket League is getting a Ratchet & Clank crossover and a frame rate boost on PS5.

As announced earlier today through a PlayStation Blog post, Rocket League developer Psyonix revealed that Ratchet & Clank would be coming to the soc-car game. Starting later this week on August 18, all Rocket League players on both PS4 and PS5 can claim the free Ratchet & Clank pack, which includes car toppers and decals themed around the dynamic duo.

Elsewhere on August 18, there's a brand new update exclusive for PS5 players of Rocket League. This update is going to give PS5 players the option to toggle between Quality and Performance modes in the settings menu, and while the former delivers 4K graphics in 60 frames per second with HDR, the latter boosts the frame rate right up to 120FPS with compatible displays. Playing Rocket League in 120FPS is going to be pretty dang smooth.

Finally, there'll be a brand new PlayStation Plus Pack for subscribers to download once the new update hits on August 18, including Goop GE Animated Decal, Hard Hat GE Topper, Magmus GE Boost, and the Reaper GE Wheels for vehicles.

This all follows hot on the heels of Rocket League Season 4's launch last week. As usual with seasonal updates in Psyonix's game, there's a new Rocket Pass and Rocket Premium Pass to purchase and level up, as well as the Outlaw car as a corresponding reward. Rounding out the new update is a Wild West-themed arena, and a slate of new multiplayer modes to partake in.

This wasn't even the flashiest update for Rocket League, as the game just recently got a James Bond-themed crossover event last month in July.