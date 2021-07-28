Rocket League James Bond DLC is happening, starting with 007's Aston Martin

Rocket League is getting James Bond DLC, starting with 007's iconic Aston Martin DB5.

The British luxury grand tourer will be available for purchase from the in-game store tomorrow for 1100 in-game credits, kicking off a "multi-year" collaboration with MGM, Aston Martin, and Psyonix that'll continually introduce new Rocket League James Bond DLC.

Rocket League's Aston Martin DB5 is dressed to resemble the signature Silver Birch color of the classic car from 1964's Goldfinger. True to form, Psyonix added authentic DB5 engine sounds, wheels, and a Reel Life decal to complete the package. If you really want to be cooler than cool while you're playing soc-car, you'll want to pick up the Aston Martin DB5 from Rocket League's item shop before it vanishes on August 4.

Psyonix has yet to reveal what else it has in store for Rocket League's big James Bond crossover DLC, but it's probably safe to assume more cars from the 007 franchise are on the way.

The list of crossover content Rocket League has featured over the year is long and varied. Some of it makes total sense, like this year's Llama-Rama crossover event with fellow Epic-owned Fortnite, but some of the earlier collaborations truly came out of leftfield, such as the Jurassic Park, Batmobile, and Back to the Future DLC.

James Bond DLC isn't the only exciting thing happening in Rocket League land right now. Earlier in the year, Psyonix announced Rocket League Sideswipe, a free-to-play 2D take on car soccer launching on mobile platforms sometime this year. Despite having bite-sized, 2-minute 1v1 and 2v2 matches, Rocket League Sideswipe looks like a faithful and robust mobile adaptation of Rocket League proper, complete with its own competitive ranking system and customization options.