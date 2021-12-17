Robert Rodriguez still wants to make an Alita sequel with James Cameron

Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron are still hoping to make an Alita: Battle Angel sequel.

The sci-fi film, directed by Rodriguez with Cameron producing, debuted in 2019. While the film has a passionate fanbase campaigning for a sequel, it grossed around $400 million at the worldwide box office, and there's been no official word of a follow-up. In the meantime, Rodriguez is at the helm of upcoming Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett.

"Jim [Cameron] and I talked about it recently, and we're still very interested," Rodriguez told The Hollywood Reporter. "I told him, 'Let me deliver Boba and then let’s figure out a pitch.'"

The film focuses on an amnesiac cyborg (the titular Alita, played by Rosa Salazar) who is discovered in a scrapyard by Dr. Dyson Ido, played by Christoph Waltz.

This isn't the first time Rodriguez has talked about a sequel. "I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney Plus, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one," he told Forbes last year. "As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It's already a pre-sold concept, it’s already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it's delivered to them in a way that's the easiest for them to consume. So, it's not a bad idea."

While the potential Alita 2 seems a way off, The Book of Boba Fett will land this December 29 – and Cameron has been busy with the Avatar sequels, with Avatar 2 due to arrive December 16, 2022.

While you wait, check out our guide to all the next few months' major movie release dates.