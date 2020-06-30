Riot plans to release six new Valorant agents per year

Riot's brand new 5v5 tactical shooter Valorant is on track to receive about six new agents every year, says executive producer Anna Donlon.

Speaking in a new video update, Donlon clarified some key details about Valorant's content schedule, which follows roughly six-month episodes divided into two-month acts. Each time a new act begins, a new hero follows, which translates to about six new heroes per year. Though, that number could change depending on community feedback.

"This is another place where we're going to need a little flexibility, because we really need to follow your cues here - how many agents are too many? How many are too few? But right now, six is the sweet spot, so six is what we're targeting," Donlon said.

Executive Producer @RiotSuperCakes checking in from home on the launch of VALORANT and our future plans. Watch to learn more about what’s up next for VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/xPZ13gOQMSJune 29, 2020

While new Valorant heroes come around each time a new act starts, episodes will come with the biggest content drops, Donlon says. "We want the start of an episode to feel significant, like an evolution of the game, so you can expect bigger things to happen at an episode's start." Among other updates, this can include new maps and significant mechanic changes.

In terms of new modes, Donlon says more are definitely coming, but it isn't clear yet whether they'll be added at the beginning of acts or episodes. Regardless, there's a good chance Valorant is getting a new mode before the start of Episode 2.

Finally, Donlon says Riot is hard at work addressing "disruptive behavior," urging players to continue using reporting tools, which can result in bans and restrictions.

