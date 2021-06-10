Rick and Morty season 5 will feature guest stars Timothy Olyphant, Alison Brie, and more

Rick and Morty has cast a wide net when looking to snare guest stars in recent years. Everyone from Sam Neill, to John Oliver, and even Elon Musk have formed part of the fabric of the hit Adult Swim series in bit-part roles. Rick and Morty season 5 is set to continue that trend as actors from The Matrix 4, The Mandalorian, and Community are all set to appear.

During a recent roundtable attended by GamesRadar+, Summer voice actor Spencer Grammer confirmed the addition of four famous faces that will be showing up in Rick and Morty season 5. Outside of one returning guest star, we don’t who they will be playing yet – but each has us a reason to be excited.

Chief among them is Timothy Olyphant, perhaps best known for his work in Deadwood, Justified, and as Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian season 2. Joining him in the fifth season is Christina Ricci, who has also recently been revealed to be part of The Matrix 4 cast.

Creator Dan Harmon’s other classic comedy, Community, gets another nod in the form of guest star Alison Brie this year. Brie, who played Annie on the NBC series, is the fourth main cast member to appear on the show after Joel McHale, Jim Rash, and Gillian Jacobs.

Elsewhere, Susan Sarandon is set to reprise her role as therapist Dr. Wong from "Pickle Rick" and season 4 finale, "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri".

Those are movie star-caliber names – and Rick and Morty could also one day be making the leap to the big screen itself. Writer-producer Scott Marder told GamesRadar+ that he thinks a Rick and Morty movie will happen one day. "I do think it’ll happen, I do," Marder admits. "It’d be daunting. I wouldn’t be shocked if there’s one that comes down the pipe someday."

Rick and Morty season 5’s premiere is set to air on Adult Swim in the US on June 20. In the UK, Rick and Morty season 5 comes to E4 and All 4 later this month.

While you wait, be sure to relive the show’s greatest moments with our schwifty countdown of the best Rick and Morty episodes yet.