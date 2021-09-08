Rick and Morty’s season 5 finale introduces (then destroys) a concept that changes the show forever

Rick and Morty’s season finale provided us with the show’s most destructive moment yet. Evil Morty (or President Morty, if we’re going by show canon) pulled back the curtain on Rick’s greatest scheme, The Central Finite Curve – then promptly destroyed it and headed to a brand-new universe.

Why is that important? And does it even matter? Both good questions – and ones that could unlock the show’s limitless future potential. First, let’s explain The Central Finite Curve so we’re all on the same page.

At one point in time, all of the Ricks we know in the show wanted to be top of the food chain.

The solution? The Central Finite Curve, which brought together all of the realities where Rick was the smartest man in the universe and walled off the rest of the universes where Rick isn’t the mad, brilliant scientist we know and love. So, every universe Rick bounced around to featured entire populations that were 'inferior' to him. Thanks to Redditor MantiH, we now have a better idea of what that looks like.

Evil Morty, perhaps understandably, wanted to blow the façade up – and succeeded. He then travels to a universe outside of the Finite Curve and away from Rick’s overwhelming influence. To do so, he also harnessed the power of Rick’s portal gun fluid.

By the episode’s end, Rick’s portal gun looks permanently fried and Evil Morty has free will. If explored in more detail, it could completely turn the show on its head.

First, there’s Rick C-137 who can’t jump between universes anymore. Then, there’s an Evil Morty who’s heading off to Naruto-knows-where on his own adventures. One narrows the universe entirely, the other opens it up to an infinite amount of possibilities.

Whether these are threads that’ll get picked up again in future – we all know about the show’s wishy-washy approach to canon, after all – remains to be seen. But it can’t be denied that The Central Finite Curve (and its destruction) will have far-reaching consequences for almost all of the show’s major players and acts as a reboot-of-sorts for the beloved Adult Swim series.

