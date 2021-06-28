Rian Johnson marks beginning of Knives Out 2 filming with look at idyllic Greek setting

Knives Out 2 is getting away for the summer. The sequel to Rian Johnson’smurder mystery has just started filming, and the director has marked the occasion with a look at a holiday setting that’s worlds away from the Thrombey mansion.

"Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF!" Johnson said on Twitter, showcasing the Greek landscape and a bulky piece of camera equipment. "Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores."

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3GJune 28, 2021 See more

The gamers among us may be getting serious Hitman vibes from that backdrop. The glistening Mediterranean coast and terracotta roofs harken back to the likes of Agent 47’s sunny backdrop of Sapienza.

This, though, is very much going to be its own beast – with a seriously impressive cast. We don’t know whodunnit just yet, though Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is going to be joined by a notepad-and-a-half’s worth of potential suspects and schemers.

WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn will appear alongside Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead). Jessica Henwick (The Matrix 4), Edward Norton (Fight Club), Kate Hudson (Music), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), and Janelle Monae are also set to feature. Unless Johnson is aiming for the seriously obvious, we deduce that it’s probably not going to be Agatha All Along this time around.

Knives Out 2 is set to be a Netflix exclusive. The streamer has forked out a whopping $450 million for rights to both the sequel as well as Knives Out 3. It’s one of the streaming service’s largest-ever acquisitions, and ensures the future of the detective drama is safe for the foreseeable future.

Somewhere in all that, Rian Johnson will need to find time to fit in his Star Wars trilogy, a project that’s been in the works since 2017. Author Sariah Wilson, who interviewed The Last Jedi director earlier this year, confirmed that the trilogy is still happening, though there are "no dates or timelines."

No release date (yet) for Knives Out 2. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with some of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies currently available on the streamer.