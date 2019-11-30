Revealed: the 10 hottest video game deals today, on Black Friday

Ready for the hottest video game deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that the Internet has to offer? Well you're in the right place as we've rounded up today's biggest deals, which you absolutely can't miss. We've done the hard yards hunting down the best deals from the hundreds of game discounts this past 24 hours has seen. If you're looking for some of the best PS4 games , best Xbox One games , and best Nintendo Switch games in the Black Friday game deals we've got you covered.

Below you'll find some of the top 10 hottest video game deals of Black Friday – 10 for the UK, 10 for the US. If you want to see what else has been dropping in price we have also rounded up every PS4 video game Black Friday deal, every Xbox One video game Black Friday deal, and every Nintendo Switch video game Black Friday deal. You're welcome.

10 hottest US deals at the top, UK deals beneath.

Top 10 video games deals (US)

Shenmue 3| $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

We have been waiting 18 years to continue Ryo's adventures, and now we can do it at just a fraction of the intended cost. Save $25 at Best Buy and pick up Shenmue 3 for just $34.99.

Gears 5 | $79.99 $47.29 at Amazon

Save yourself 35% off of Gears 5, the best Xbox exclusive of 2019. This digital version of the Gears 5 Ultimate Edition includes the game, a character pack, 30 days of Boost, and more for just $47.29.

The Outer Worlds | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Obsidian released one of the best RPGs of the decade with The Outer Worlds. A decidedly old school style game that's purpose built to help you waste away the hours over the holidays.

Skyrim Special Edition | $39.99 $20 at Walmart

Sure, it is statistically probably that you've owned Skyrim at least once in your lifetime, but when it's got 50% knocked off it's hard to resist the temptation to dive in again, isn't it?

Days Gone | $39.99 $20 at Walmart

One of the best PS4 exclusives of the year – and was recently lauded for its storytelling at The Golden Joystick awards – has had 50% knocked off of its price at Walmart.

Red Dead Redemption 2 | $59.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

One of the finest games of the generation combined with one of the finest discounts of Black Friday – what more could you possibly ask for? Grab Red Dead Redemption 2 for $24.99 while you still can.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $49.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

It's one of the breakout games released so far on Nintendo Switch. It's the Ubisoft x Nintendo mashup nobody asked for but we are so, so happy that we received. $45 off, take a chance on it!

Top 10 video games deals (UK)

Pokemon Shield | £44.99 £36.99 at Currys

Pokemon Shield is only a couple of weeks old, which is why this discount is so enticing! Get involved in the first proper Pokemon games built for Nintendo Switch at an awesome price while you can.

God of War | £29.99 £9.99 from Currys

Currys wants you to save £20 on one of the best PS4 games ever made. This is one hell of a killer deal; get involved with this modern classic while you still can.

Anthem | £29.99 £4.97 from Currys

Anthem has had a bit of a rough ride since it launched in January, but for a fiver it's almost worth giving it a go... right? It's well worth taking a chance, either on Xbox One or on PS4.

Marvel's Spider-Man | £19.99 £13.99 from Argos

They don't come much better than Marvel's Spider-Man! It's one of the best games out of Ratchet & Clank creators Insomniac Games and undoubtedly one of the best PS4 games released to date.

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection | £24.99 £14.99 from Amazon

Get Diablo 3, along with all of its DLC and expansions, for just £14.99? Honestly, a game this good for a price this cheap should be absolutely illegal.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | £44.99 £34.99 from Amazon

Save over 20% on what is arguably the best RPG of the console generation. This is an epic adventure, one that's perfectly suited to being played on the move with Nintendo Switch.

