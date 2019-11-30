Revealed: the 10 hottest video game deals today, on Black Friday

Ready for the hottest video game deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that the Internet has to offer? Well you're in the right place as we've rounded up today's biggest deals, which you absolutely can't miss. We've done the hard yards hunting down the best deals from the hundreds of game discounts this past 24 hours has seen. If you're looking for some of the best PS4 games, best Xbox One games, and best Nintendo Switch games in the Black Friday game deals we've got you covered.
Below you'll find some of the top 10 hottest video game deals of Black Friday – 10 for the UK, 10 for the US. If you want to see what else has been dropping in price we have also rounded up every PS4 video game Black Friday deal, every Xbox One video game Black Friday deal, and every Nintendo Switch video game Black Friday deal. You're welcome.
10 hottest US deals at the top, UK deals beneath.
Top 10 video games deals (US)
Super Mario Odyssey |
$59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
This almost never happens. Seriously, discounts on Nintendo games. No, you're aren't dreaming. Get involved with this, $20 off of Super Mario Odyssey before Nintendo changes its mind. View Deal
Shenmue 3|
$59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy
We have been waiting 18 years to continue Ryo's adventures, and now we can do it at just a fraction of the intended cost. Save $25 at Best Buy and pick up Shenmue 3 for just $34.99. View Deal
Gears 5 |
$79.99 $47.29 at Amazon
Save yourself 35% off of Gears 5, the best Xbox exclusive of 2019. This digital version of the Gears 5 Ultimate Edition includes the game, a character pack, 30 days of Boost, and more for just $47.29. View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare |
$59.99 $38 at Walmart
Save yourself $22 on one of the best Call of Duty games in years. Infinity Ward did an incredible job on this Modern Warfare reboot, and now you can get it for just $38. It's also available on Xbox. View Deal
The Outer Worlds |
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon Obsidian released one of the best RPGs of the decade with The Outer Worlds. A decidedly old school style game that's purpose built to help you waste away the hours over the holidays. View Deal
Skyrim Special Edition |
$39.99 $20 at Walmart
Sure, it is statistically probably that you've owned Skyrim at least once in your lifetime, but when it's got 50% knocked off it's hard to resist the temptation to dive in again, isn't it? View Deal
Madden 20 |
$59.99 $27 at Walmart
Treat yourself! Save $33 on Madden 20 at Walmart and prepare for arguments with your friends and colleagues – NFL always brings out the worst in us. It's also available for PS4.View Deal
Days Gone |
$39.99 $20 at Walmart
One of the best PS4 exclusives of the year – and was recently lauded for its storytelling at The Golden Joystick awards – has had 50% knocked off of its price at Walmart. View Deal
Red Dead Redemption 2 |
$59.99 $24.99 at Best Buy
One of the finest games of the generation combined with one of the finest discounts of Black Friday – what more could you possibly ask for? Grab Red Dead Redemption 2 for $24.99 while you still can.View Deal
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle |
$49.99 $14.99 at Best Buy
It's one of the breakout games released so far on Nintendo Switch. It's the Ubisoft x Nintendo mashup nobody asked for but we are so, so happy that we received. $45 off, take a chance on it! View Deal
Top 10 video games deals (UK)
Pokemon Shield |
£44.99 £36.99 at Currys
Pokemon Shield is only a couple of weeks old, which is why this discount is so enticing! Get involved in the first proper Pokemon games built for Nintendo Switch at an awesome price while you can.View Deal
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order | £40 at Tesco
GamesRadar+ gave Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 4/5 earlier this month, and that's because it's one of the best Star Wars games ever made. Grab it on PS4 or on Xbox One at a discount now. View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare |
£49.99 £38.99 at Very
Call of Duty games rarely fall in price, but here we are with Very knocking a tenner off of Modern Warfare. It's proper chaos and you should absolutely take advantage of this on Xbox One and PS4. View Deal
God of War |
£29.99 £9.99 from Currys
Currys wants you to save £20 on one of the best PS4 games ever made. This is one hell of a killer deal; get involved with this modern classic while you still can. View Deal
Anthem |
£29.99 £4.97 from Currys
Anthem has had a bit of a rough ride since it launched in January, but for a fiver it's almost worth giving it a go... right? It's well worth taking a chance, either on Xbox One or on PS4. View Deal
Marvel's Spider-Man |
£19.99 £13.99 from Argos
They don't come much better than Marvel's Spider-Man! It's one of the best games out of Ratchet & Clank creators Insomniac Games and undoubtedly one of the best PS4 games released to date. View Deal
Control Limited Edition |
£44.99 £35.04 at Amazon
Get your hands on Control, one of the best and weirdest games of the year. This is from Remedy, the team that brought you Alan Wake and Max Payne. It's also available on PS4. View Deal
Borderlands 3 |
£49.99 £34.99 from Amazon
Borderlands made its big comeback this year and, thanks to Amazon, you can play Borderlands 3 for just £34.99. You can also get it on Xbox One if that's more your jam!View Deal
Diablo 3 Eternal Collection |
£24.99 £14.99 from Amazon
Get Diablo 3, along with all of its DLC and expansions, for just £14.99? Honestly, a game this good for a price this cheap should be absolutely illegal. View Deal
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt |
£44.99 £34.99 from Amazon
Save over 20% on what is arguably the best RPG of the console generation. This is an epic adventure, one that's perfectly suited to being played on the move with Nintendo Switch. View Deal
The best Black Friday game deals across the web (UK)
- Amazon.co.uk - Regularly updated with new deals
- JohnLewis.com - Top savings on iPad, Macbook and Airpods
- AO.com - Money off on TVs and other electronics
- Currys.co.uk - Big console, laptop and tablet savings with price promise
- Very.co.uk - Xbox One S + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order £169.99 (was £249.99)
- Game.co.uk - Save on games and console bundles
- LapTopsDirect.co.uk - save up to 50% on laptops and tablets
- Argos.co.uk - New lines added, 20% off Pokemon, more
- Bose.co.uk - Save up to 45%
Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)
- Amazon.com - New Black Friday deals every day
- Walmart.com - PS4 Pro $299 (was $399), Sega Genesis Mini $45 (was $79.99)
- Bestbuy.com - Doorbuster deals updated daily
- Newegg.com - Save up to 50% on a Samsung QLED 4K TV
- Dell.com - Save up to 35% on Alienware (12 months finance over $699)
- Jet.com - Cheap PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo game deals
- B&H Photo - Big laptop and hard drive deals