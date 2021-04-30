Returnal best weapons - prioritize these Returnal guns when exploring Atropos

Other than the starting pistol, your Returnal best weapons options are based on what the random level generation gives you. The best Returnal weapons won't turn up in every single run, unfortunately. That's just the nature of roguelites; since you start almost from scratch each time. As a result, when you're given the luxury of choosing between different Returnal guns, make sure you prioritize these Returnal best weapons. Note that this list is in no particular order, because some of it will come down to personal preference and playstyle.

If you're just getting started out with the game, check out our top Returnal tips.

Returnal best weapons - Tachyomatic Carbine

(Image credit: Sony)

Kicking things off in the list of Returnal best weapons is the Tachyomatic Carbine, which is the closest thing to an assault rifle you're going to find on Atropos. Depending on the weapon traits, it has multiple firing modes like a slower rate of fire with higher damage per shot or akin to a chain gun that fires faster the longer you hold the trigger down for, but either way the Tachyomatic Carbine is the best all-round weapon in Returnal that can deal serious damage up close or from a distance. It's especially good against flying enemies.

Returnal best weapons - Spitmaw Blaster

(Image credit: Sony)

The Spitmaw Blaster is essentially the shotgun of the Returnal world, which means it knows its role and it fills it well. Firing from the hip when you're in the face of enemies and dashing about the place as quickly as you can works well, or you can aim down the sights to focus your shots and hit targets slightly further away. It's not quite as versatile as the Tachyomatic Carbine but will serve you well up close.

Returnal best weapons - Atropian Blade

(Image credit: Sony)

This is sort of a trick inclusion because you'll always have the sword on you (once you unlock it for the first time), but it is seriously good at taking down smaller enemies. Test it out on the standard foes in the Overgrown Ruins and you'll find it one-hit-kills basically all of them, along with being a useful tool to finish off tougher enemies in later areas like the Derelict Citadel.

Returnal best weapons - Electropylon Driver

(Image credit: Sony)

Finally, we have the Electropylon Driver. You won't unlock this lightning-themed weapon until much later in the game so don't think you can find it from the get-go, but when you do unlock it and start coming across it, we don't recommend passing it up. This essentially sends out pylons that can attach to enemies and surfaces, causing damage over time.