Returnal cheats - how to access the hidden developer debug cheat codes

Returnal cheats would be a welcome gift to the many players struggling to make progress through the often brutal space shooter, while others may feel that they detract from the challenge offered by the game. Housemarque haven't intentionally included any Returnal cheat codes, however industrious players have discovered a way to access the hidden developer debug options that normally wouldn't be available to final users. If you want to try them out then you may need to stop further updates to your game, as it's likely that access will be patched out in the future, but for now here's everything you need to know about using Returnal cheats.

How to use Returnal cheats

(Image credit: Housemarque)

To access Returnal cheats, you first need to connect a keyboard to your PS5 via USB. Once your console recognises this new input, you can they use various combinations of buttons in-game for different debug actions. The following Returnal cheats can be entered on your keyboard:

Hold Shift, Control, & Alt, then press a number from 1 to 0

This will drop different weapons at your current weapon proficiency level.

Hold Shift & Control, then press 4

This will respawn you at the ship at the start of biome 1, maintaining your current health, items, adrenaline and weapon proficiency levels.

Hold Shift & Control, then press 8

This will respawn you at the start of biome 3, maintaining your current health, items, adrenaline and weapon proficiency levels.

When holding Shift & Control, do not press 3 or 7 as it will crash your game

The other numbers do nothing when holding Shift & Control.

(Image credit: Housemarque)

You can use these Returnal cheats, chiefly the ship respawn in biome 1, to keep repeating the loop from the start of the game to the shop while upgrading your weapon of choice and stocking up on the items you need, until you feel ready to head out on your run.

Important warning: Don't use the ship respawn cheat after biome 3 or during biome 4 unless you've already beaten the game, otherwise you'll find yourself stranded in biome 1 with no way to get back to the previous biome you were in.