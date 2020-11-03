Resident Evil movie adds another villain as Donal Logue joins the cast

The upcoming 2021 live-action Resident Evil movie has added another villain to its burgeoning cast: Gotham actor Donal Logue will play Chief Irons, a character best known for his creepy turn in 2019’s Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Deadline reports that Logue (who has also appeared in Sons of Anarchy and Vikings) will join the cast. The report also doubles down on the Resident Evil setting being locked to Raccoon City in 1998, which indicates this will be a loose adaptation of one of the first two games in the series, perhaps leaning more towards Resident Evil 2 giving what we already know about the cast.

Not only does head of the RCPD, Chief Irons, have a far more prominent role in that game – which sees rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield (searching for her brother) make their way through a zombie-infested Raccoon City – but William Birkin appears there too. In the Resident Evil movie, he will be played by Neal McDonough.

Joining the pair in the Resident Evil movie cast are Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield; Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine; Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield; Avan Jogia as Leon Kennedy, and Tom Hopper as Resident Evil Big Bad, Albert Wesker.

Remarkably, that’s not the only Resident Evil adaptation to look forward to next year. Netflix has two in the works, one a CG series that has just released new images of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, with a live-action series based on an original story also in the works.

It’s unknown just how close Chief Irons will stay true to his game roots. There, he was a nasty piece of work, murdering his fellow officers and imprisoning children. Even if the Resident Evil movie does go down that path, here’s hoping it won’t follow my experience of continually failing the boss battle against him. I can’t see that doing well at the box office.

