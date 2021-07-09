5 Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Easter eggs that tie the Netflix series to the games

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness may be its own self-contained story on Netflix – but that doesn’t mean it has no ties to the wider franchise.

Hidden throughout the four-part series are a series of nods and winks to prior events from the games, as well as moments linking together various Resident Evil entries.

In case you missed them, we’ve rounded up five of the best Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Easter eggs for Resi fans to pore over in case they missed them, starting with the surprise ‘appearance’ of oft-maligned character from Resident Evil 4.

Spoilers for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness follow…

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Easter eggs

Ashley Graham from Resident Evil 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

The early scenes with President Graham and Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness are laced with none-too-subtle nods to the past.

When Leon is first introduced to the crack team of agents assembled in the White House, it’s mentioned that he rescued the President’s daughter. That’s a reference to Leon’s trip to Spain to rescue Ashley Graham from the Las Plagas-infested residents, as seen in Resident Evil 4.

We even get a glimpse into a happy, healthy Ashley’s future for the first time. A framed photo of the President’s daughter is seen in the Oval Office when he’s contemplating action against China. While Ashley doesn’t turn up in Infinite Darkness, it’s nice to know she’s still safe.

Tricell

(Image credit: Netflix)

Remember Tricell? The Resident Evil megacorp was instrumental in the events of Resident Evil 5, helping orchestrate a new virus – Uroboros – with the help of Albert Wesker.

While they eventually crumbled, their early movements in the Resident Evil franchise are charted in Infinite Darkness.

In the Netflix series’ final episode, Defence Secretary Wilson reveals his grand scheme: to make much of the population rely on his virus-quelling inhibitors after exposing them to the virus. Then: cash money.

As Resident Evil plots go, it’s not the most complex – but has more going on in the shadows. Wilson meets up with an unnamed man and is in considerable pain after his defeat and exposure to the virus. He’s relieved, though, by an inhibitor in a silver briefcase. What’s on the briefcase might be of more importance to many: a Tricell logo. Expect them to be major players working in tandem with Wilson if Infinite Darkness gets a second season.

Another company worth noting: Claire works for TerraSave, the organisation helping those left in need following bio-terror incidents. TerraSave first appeared in Resident Evil: Degeneration and play a large part in Resident Evil Revelations 2.

Raccoon City Incident

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jason and Leon each talk about each other’s combat experiences on the submarine in Infinite Darkness’ second episode. Both bring up their trauma, but only Jason’s experiences are seen on-screen in the Netflix series.

"I have seen some shit myself," Leon says. He’s referring to the Raccoon City Incident, as seen in Resident Evil 2, which saw Leon – on his rookie cop on his first day as a member of the Raccoon City police department – fighting a huge zombie outbreak, caused by the Umbrella Corporation. Leon helps Claire and Sherry Birkin escape the city before its destroyed by the US government, who try to contain the zombie outbreak by literally blowing it to kingdom come.

In Infinite Darkness, Jason is surprised by Leon, saying that he believed they “sterilized” the city. Leon got out – but clearly wasn’t unscathed by his time there.

Resident Evil 2 Remake voice actors are back

(Image credit: Capcom)

Netflix could have gone the easy route and brought in some big names to voice some of the legacy Resident Evil characters, but they didn’t. There’s a reason why the Infinite Darkness leads sound so familiar, though: Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello reprise their roles as Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield respectively from the Resident Evil 2 Remake.

A new Tyrant

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tyrants and Resident Evil go together like zombies and a shotgun slug to the head: a match made in heaven. Most of the hulking beasts serve as final bosses for much of the Resident Evil franchise: Tyrant in Resident Evil, Super Tyrant in Resident Evil 2, and Nemesis in Resident Evil 3 are just some of the encounters you’ll share with the undead that have mutated to gain super strength and (often) super size.

It’s the same case in the Infinite Darkness finale. Jason, having been infected with a virus in Penamstan, refuses to take his inhibitor. That turns him into another version of the Tyrant, with one crucial difference: he can talk. Much like games of Resi past, the hero (in this case, Leon) has to take him down while racing against the clock – and a rising pool of acid. He succeeds – and so falls another in the long, long line of Tyrants in the series.

