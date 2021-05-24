A Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Cocalero drink will be available in July

To promote the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Netflix animated series from Capcom, there's an official Cocalero liqueur on the way.

The promotion (Thanks, Kotaku) finds the Cocalero brand teaming up with Capcom to introduce a green spirit with Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness on the label. The drink itself contains 17 types of herbs including a South American coca leaf as detailed on the classic version of the company's page.

The Cocalero drink originated from Ireland but seems to have quite a following in Japan after the brand made its debut in 2019. The drink is to be released in July of this year according to 4Games, and a retail price is still to be announced.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is slated to be arriving on Netflix in July 2021 and is set after Capcom's Resident Evil 2 Remake. The series also features both Leon and Claire who will be voiced by the remake's voice actors, Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello.

The story will be a new one from Capcom and the first CG serialized drama in the history of Resident Evil.

While we wait for the launch of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, we can play Capcom's latest Resident Evil Village that is said to be part of a trilogy. And even if you've managed to make it through the castle of Lady Dimitrescu, there are a bunch of Resident Evil Village mods to sink into for those on PC.

