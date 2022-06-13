Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 now have free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 now have upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC that you can download right now for free (if you own the last-gen versions already).

Announced during today's Capcom showcase, the new-gen versions of the three highly acclaimed zombie horror games will benefit from 4K resolution, ray tracing, a frame rate boost, and support for 3D audio. Alongside these improvements, the PS5 upgrade will add DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for even more immersion (which may or may not be a good thing depending on your tolerance for horror.)

What is entirely a good thing is the fact that you can upgrade to the new-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 as long as you own the last-gen versions already. It's unclear if folks who downloaded Resident Evil 7 for free via the PlayStation Plus collection will be able to upgrade to the new-gen version for free as well, so we've reached out to Capcom for comment. We'll update this article if/when we get an answer.

In other Resident Evil news, it was just announced that the most recent installment, Resident Evil Village, is getting a story expansion, a third-person mode, and new multiplayer content that lets you play as the famed Lady Dimitrescu. That all launches as part of the game's just-announced Gold Edition in October.

If that's not enough to sate your thirst to be scared, check out our guide to the best horror games available now and make sure you haven't missed any.