Report suggests PS5 will launch November 13

The PS5 will launch in mid November this year, just in time for Christmas spending, a VGC report indicates.

Sources in development and retail told VGC that Sony has booked a week of “significant” marketing beginning on Friday November 13th - which might indicate the date of the console’s release.

Sony has yet to confirm a launch window for the PS5, while chief rival Microsoft has bookmarked the month of November for its Xbox Series X. According to VGC, however, developers have been told to plan for a Series X launch in the first week of November - and staff at Xbox expect the PS5 to show up in the week beginning November 13th. That would give Microsoft a minor head start on sales.

VGC has also spoken to multiple retail sources, who said that a mid-November launch for the PS5 would match their expectations. That would mean it arrives in time for the year’s biggest games - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War , Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla are all scheduled for the week following November 13th. But the console would narrowly miss the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light on November 10th.

PS5 pre-order registration opened yesterday, on an invite-only basis. Existing PlayStation users with a US address might get a chance to reserve their console early - though not, of course, to play it early. We suppose just knowing there’s a machine earmarked for you brings a certain amount of satisfaction - especially in a year of console shortages .

Check out some of the best upcoming games of 2020.