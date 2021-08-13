Remedy updates on upcoming projects, including "a future bigger-budget Control game"

Control studio Remedy has provided several updates on the games it currently has in development including PvE game Condor and a "future, bigger-budget Control game."

In a company announcement released today, the studio’s CEO Tero Virtala gave fans an insight into what games are currently in development. Virtala kicked off the announcement by explaining that the increase in profits at the studio has provided the team with "stronger means to execute our strategy and carry out our ambitious long-term growth plans."

He continues by stating that due to this, the studio was able to expand its multi-project capabilities and strengthen its in-house capabilities, in particular relating to project financing and publishing activities.

So what does this mean exactly? Well, frankly, it means Remedy can make more games, and this is exactly what they’re doing as announced in the rest of the statement. After reminding fans about Remedy’s co-publishing and development agreement with 505 Games, Virtala brings up the previously announced PvE game Condor , which is a 4-player co-op game set in the same universe as Control.

Further down the announcement, and in correlation with the aforementioned 505 deal, Vitala also mentions that the two companies have agreed on terms for a "bigger-budget Control game" which is in the "early conception phase." This isn’t much of a surprise though considering that Control has been played by "over 10 million players."

The statement also mentions that Remedy has "a small Crossfire team" which is focussing on supporting the upcoming launches of Crossfire’s HD story mode and CrossfireX. Which are both expected to launch later this year. Additionally, the studio's free-to-play- co-op game Vanguard is "still progressing at a good place" with internal and external closed gameplay tests currently taking place.

Finally, Vitala reveals that Remedy’s AAA game which is being made in collaboration with Epic Games has now moved into full production. Not only this but a second, smaller-scale game also “remains in full production mode.”