Popular

Release date announced for Red Dead co-op DLC

By

Outlaws to the End due out June 22 on Xbox Live, PSN

Are Red Dead Redemption's multiplayer modes not quite cutting it anymore? Do you like roaming in a posse, but wish there was more to do than hunt and cause general mayhem? Then you'll be interested to know that publisher Rockstar Games has finallyannounced thatits free Outlaws to the End DLC pack, which will bring six four-player co-op missions and a slew of new rewards and Achievements/Trophies to the game, will be available for download on June 22.

According to Rockstar, Outlaws to the End is just the beginning, and we should expect to see more about even more co-op missions "in the coming weeks." Until then,keep your eyes peeled for an Outlaws to the End hands-on report from us sometime soon.

Jun 3, 2010

Mikel Reparaz

After graduating from college in 2000 with a BA in journalism, I worked for five years as a copy editor, page designer and videogame-review columnist at a couple of mid-sized newspapers you've never heard of. My column eventually got me a freelancing gig with GMR magazine, which folded a few months later. I was hired on full-time by GamesRadar in late 2005, and have since been paid actual money to write silly articles about lovable blobs.