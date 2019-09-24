Red Dead Redemption 2 PC almost guaranteed with latest piece of evidence

At this point, it's not a matter of if Red Dead Redemption 2 PC is going to happen, it's a matter of when. We've had clue after clue after clue suggesting that Rockstar is bringing its open world western to the PC market, including last week's release of the Rockstar Games Launcher on the platform, no less.

The latest evidence comes once again from the Australian Classifications Board, which reveals that Rockstar applied for Red Dead Redemption 2 to be rated in the region on August 20 this year, 10 months after the game originally released for PS4 and Xbox One.

While there's no mention of any platforms on the listing, Rockstar had to re-apply for an age rating when it ported GTA 5 from consoles to PC, suggesting this could be the same deal for last year's critically acclaimed sequel.

In case you're wondering, the Classifications Board gave Red Dead Redemption 2 an Mature 15+ rating, which checks out if you've played the title, or indeed any of Rockstar's games at all.

We've reached out to the Board for clarification on this listing, but hopefully we'll get a more official announcement about the potential port before any more leaks inevitably get out.

