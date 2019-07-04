Red Dead Redemption 2 PC port all but confirmed with yet more evidence of its impending release

The Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release date is an unknown entity at this point, wrapped up in as much secrecy as you'd expect from a potential port of Rockstar Games' latest masterpiece, but the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 PC leak has given us more confirmation that - at the very least - it exists in some form.

Earlier this year, a programmer may have accidentally revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC was actively in the works, but our new dose of evidence arrives from Rockstar itself... or at least its player community platform known as the Social Club.

As spotted by a player by the name of JakoMako51 on Twitter, the source code for Rockstar's Social Club now includes reference to 'RDR2_PC_Accomplishments', although it's unclear whether that phrase has been recently added (implying a PC release is imminent), or been sat there since the game's release on PS4 and Xbox One last year.

Rockstar itself has yet to comment on the matter, and it's also possible that 'PC_Achievements' could refer to something else entirely, most likely 'Player Character' or 'Pony Crashing', but the public jury is pretty much set on the conclusion that Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC is now a done deal.

Earlier this year, Red Dead Redemption 2 was even listed for the Nintendo Switch by an Australian retailer. While it's fun to dream, that's far less likely to happen than a PC port of Red Dead Redemption 2 – Reggie Fils-Aime himself has already explained why RDRD2 on Switch isn't happening anytime soon. Hey, if The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can run on Ninty's latest hardware, there's no reason why this western masterpiece can't jump in on the action too.

