Red Dead Redemption 2 lawman mod lets you leave behind your life of crime

Red Dead Redemption 2 is all about the fun in being an outlaw, but an upcoming mod says being on the right side of the law can be just as fun. Just like the GTA V police mod from the same team, this RDR2 mod adds new interactions to completely reverse the way the authorities and outlaws react to you.

The modders say to expect something vaguely along the same lines as their LSPDFR GTA V mod, but "with a greater focus on interaction and investigation as opposed to LA style car chases." In RDRFR, you'll take on the role of a town constable and keep the peace by identifying and arresting wrongdoers in local crimes.

No word yet on a specific release date, but the modders say they're working to upload a beta as soon as possible. Instead of working to perfect the final product before release, the modders say they'd rather open it up to players "within the space of some weeks" and see how things work before applying the finishing touches.

The first few screenshots reveal a few of the situations in which you'll find yourself as a lawman of RDR2's wild west. You can choose to question, confront, greet, antagonize, and arrest suspects, and of course exert the full force of the law with a pump-action shotgun.