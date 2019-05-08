Latest Red Dead Online update rewards you for hitting Rank 10 by next week, so hop to it

Red Dead Online continues to be rather quiet in its weekly updates, hopefully as Rockstar gears up for the major update to PvP and the Hostility System coming sometime this spring. Though there aren't any new modes to try out this week , Rockstar is giving you an incentive to explore the multiplayer range with a RDO$100 bonus to anyone who passes Rank 10 by next Monday, May 13.

Rockstar says the bonus will "be awarded no later than May 15," and will also be granted to anyone who's already surpassed Rank 10. If you need help boosting up your levels in a week's time, we've got just the thing: a guide on how to earn XP fast in Red Dead Online . With our tips, that RDO$100 is as good as yours. To put that cash bonus into perspective, it's the same amount of RDO$ that was awarded in Title Update 1.05 to anyone who pre-ordered Red Dead Redemption 2 and/or bought the Special Edition.

While you're out there grinding for ranks, you might also want to sport some new duds from the Wheeler, Rawson & Co Catalogue. Here are some limited cosmetic items available for purchase this week:

Owanjila Hat

Manteca Hat

Benbow Jacket

Porter Jacket

Woodland Gloves

Tied Pants

The RDO$100 bounty for Rank 10+ folks is a nice kickback, but the weekly Red Dead Online updates have been pretty sparse for a few weeks now. Spring will be over before you know it, and we still don't have a set release date for the big PvP update. Then again, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Rockstar suddenly launched it out of the blue in the coming weeks, so keep your ear to the ground.

See what's happening this week in games and entertainment with our latest Release Radar: