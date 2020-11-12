If you want to know how to recruit Eri Kamataki in Yakuza Like A Dragon then we can help. Like A Dragon is different from previous Yakuza titles, due to it leaning into a more traditional turn-based combat that’s seen in other Japanese games like Final Fantasy and the Tales Of series. Because of that, Yakuza 7 main protagonist Ichiban Kasuga is joined by a group of friends to form a ‘party.’ Your main four are Nanba, Saeko, Adachi and yourself, but there are others you can recruit, like Eri Kamataki.

You meet Eri later on in Chapter 5, which also opens up the Management section of this game - a minigame that has Ichiban run a senbei - Japanese rice crackers - business. It’s a pretty fun minigame, as it allows players to 1) get some easy money, and 2) focus on something that isn’t just kicking the butt of every bad guy in Ijincho. The Management section isn’t just good for money however, as you also get the chance to recruit Eri and add her to your party.

Yakuza Like a Dragon tips | Yakuza Like a Dragon Exam answers | Yakuza Like a Dragon missing cats | Yakuza Like a Dragon Kappa Statues

How to Recruit Eri Kamataki in Yakuza Like a Dragon

Talk to Eri at Ichiban Confectionary

(Image credit: Sega)

So you’ve said yes to helping Eri run Ichiban Confectionary - great! Talk to her and learn the ins and outs of the business. She’ll teach you how to run things, and remind you of the goal that you set up with Nick, a character who Ichiban meets earlier in the game, on getting to Management Rank of 100 as soon as possible. Why? Because if you don’t, it’s game over for Ichiban and co, which means no way for you to recruit Eri into your party.

Get to the Top 100 Rank

(Image credit: Sega)

If you want to recruit Eri, getting to the top 100 is the goal and the only way to do that is play the management minigame - so get to work! There is no real ‘right’ way in order to succeed at the business side of things, but it’s very important that you ace your Shareholder Board Meetings - battles where Ichiban must convince shareholders that they were correct to put their faith in Ichiban and his company. If you’re worried about that, then don’t be! We’ve got a guide that’ll help you ace each and every Shareholder Meeting!

Once you’ve got to the top 100 rank, Eri and Ichiban will get a call from Nick that’ll give them their next objective - getting to the top 50 rank. But before the two of you can dive back into work, Ichiban suggests you and Eri celebrate your achievements by drinking at the Survive bar.

Meet Eri at Survive

(Image credit: Sega)

Head to Survive and talk to Eri. It’s here that she’ll reveal more about what happened that led to her signing the company over to some sketchy people - the sketchiest being the top dog of the industry. It’s here that, after a talk with Ichiban about his new adventures with his friends, Eri will ask to join your party.

Unlike other party members, Eri’s bond can only be fulfilled if you progress through the management subquest. So if you want to get to know her, and make her more powerful as a teammate, make sure to continue to manage Ichiban Confections.